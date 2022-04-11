This Is The Best Diner In Connecticut

Photo: Getty Images

A Groton restaurant is being credited as having the best cheesecake in Connecticut .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best diner in every state , which included Norm's Diner as the top choice for Connecticut.

"'Having a comforting old-school-style diner in a town like Norm's Diner is a small way to bring a community together. If you are ever in town, try their omelets. One Yelp reviewer wrote that "the omelette is everything.'" Eat This, Not That 's Kiersten Hickman wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best diner in every state: