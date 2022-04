In Remedy Entertainment’s sci-fi video game, Control, the buildings are not human. They are, by all appearances, forged by human hands. Dreary and featureless cement walls stretch above desks and cubicles; white sunlight filters through blinds and stirs the dust-filled air; pretentious sculptures litter the long, silent halls. Everything about the world of Control screams domineering brutalism and boring bureaucracy, except perhaps the way the main building acts. It’s uncertain of itself, unable to constantly maintain the appearance of a structure built solely for bureaucracy. There’s a wing closed off because some interdimensional being filled the rooms up to the ceilings with old-timey clocks. There are posters everywhere telling workers that delays caused by the house physically shifting don’t count toward overtime. There are bodies —floating bodies — in the research department. There’s a mold monster in the pipes.

