Gresham softball freshman Maggie Faulkner leads with a laugh

Talented pitcher makes mark in circle as young Gopher squad exceeds expectations with early wins

When Maggie Faulkner was 9 years old she was told she wasn't good enough.

It was her second year playing baseball — all youngsters are funneled into that sport early until girls are later shifted toward softball — when a coach told her she wasn't talented enough. They specifically warned her away from ever trying to become a pitcher.

"The coach told me I would never be able to pitch or play at a high level," Faulkner said.

And for someone so young, that harsh criticism initially cut deep. Faulkner wasn't sure she wanted to stick with the sport, mulling quitting and following another passion. But eventually that unsolicited advice sparked a fire.

"I knew I had what it took, so it motivated me to become better and prove everyone wrong," she said.

Now Faulkner is pitching under some of the brightest lights in Oregon. The 15-year-old freshman is starting in the circle for a surging, young, talented Gresham softball team that is picking up early wins in bunches, leading the Mt. Hood Conference, and eyeing a post-season run.

The Gophers, as of Sunday, April 10, are a Mt. Hood Conference-best 9-2, have outscored opponents 139 to 50, and are ranked by the OSAA as the No. 17 team in the state.

"This year has been going really well, this is a strong team," Faulkner said. "There is a lot of diverse skills and great players — we can put people in any position and they have an impact. And the hitting has been amazing."

Despite how comfortable she looks in the circle, Faulkner never expected to start this season — in fact she was pleasantly surprised to make varsity at the beginning of spring. In the days leading to the opener against Hood River Valley, Coach Jim Gardenhire hadn't named his starting pitcher. It was only a few hours before the first pitch that Faulkner got the nod.

"Her ability and poise helped make the decision to start her at pitcher," Gardenhire said. "She has great repetitive motions, wrist flip, leg drive and posture. Plus a winning mentality."

And Faulkner was ready, leading Gresham to a 15-10 win in her first high school game, despite a slight speed bump.

"The day before in practice I got hit in the knee with a 60 mile-per-hour fast ball from the pitching machine," she said with a smile. "So I was a little hobbled, but ready to step up."

The youngster is adept at shaking things off, and laughter is in her DNA. She is a whirlwind of energy during practice — telling jokes, being goofy, having fun. It is a mindset that has done wonders for the youth-led Gophers with only two upperclassmen on the roster. Like Faulkner, none of the freshman or sophomores are showing their youth, and the result is a confident, laid-back team that mirrors their star pitcher.

"We play best when the players have a smile on their faces," Gardenhire said.

During one practice last week, as Faulkner was slinging pitches toward her teammates, the batter jokingly called for an easier one.

"I can't throw slow," Faulkner called back with a laugh, before firing another heater over home plate.

And though Faulkner touted the importance of being goofy, she did have a caveat.

"During games I get serious," she said.

So far in 39 innings pitched Faulkner has 35 strike outs with a 5.15 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP. Batting she averages 0.571 with 16 hits, one home run and 13 RBI.

"Maggie has continued to rise to the occasion," Gardenhire said.

To get to this level, and prove that doubting coach wrong, Faulkner has put in the work to match her winning mindset. She trains with a pitching coach, Samantha Frost who also helms Putnam High softball, and is always one of the last to leave the weight room or field during practice. And she isn't afraid to trust others.

"Because of my teammates I can throw any type of pitch — I know the defense has my back," Faulkner said. "I can just block out all the distractions and focus on pitching."

And it's not just Faulkner — Gresham junior pitcher Autumn Gaboury-Parker is also throwing well, giving the Gophers a dynamic 1-2 bullpen that Gardenhire can rotate depending on game situations.

"Being a younger team has allowed us to reset expectations and roles," Gardenhire said. "Having that attitude in sports is so valuable."

The standouts for Faulkner was the Sandy Spring Break Softball Tournament, where the team went 3-1. She specifically pointed to a 7-2 victory over Century and a comeback 10-9 win against The Dalles as being early highlights.

"Against The Dalles we had to fight back after being down early," she said. "My teammates did a great job hitting to get the win."

It is hard to say where this season ends for the Gophers — no one predicted they would be having such a strong start to the year, especially with so many unknowns around the young players. But they have already doubled their win total from last season, in which Gresham teamed-up with an undermanned David Douglas.

And none of the players are getting ahead of themselves. They are taking it game-by-game, and just trying to have fun.

"We always pick each other up — from the players on JV to Varsity," Faulkner said. "We connect because we are all so young, and are just trying to figure it out and win together."

"For me I just want to keep growing as a player and be a good teammate," she added with a smile.

