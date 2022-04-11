ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Alice Cooper is Coming to Grand Rapids

By Trevor S
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We're not worthy, we're not worthy! Michigan's own Prince of Darkness is coming to DeVos Hall this fall. With their tour making a stop in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, September 21st. The Singer's Name was Alice. Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed...

wgrd.com

Comments / 1

Related
South Bend Tribune

Alice Cooper made 'I'm Eighteen' as dumb as possible. It worked and became a hit.

Alice Cooper is well-known for his theatrical stage show, complete with guillotines, electric chairs, snakes and bloody mayhem. But it would mean nothing without the music. “When you're making a record, you have to realize the audience is not seeing any theatrics,” Cooper says. “They're just hearing the music. The music has got to come first. In other words, we like to serve up a big piece of dessert. The cake is the most important part. That's the music. The icing on it is the theatrics.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
B102.7

St. Patrick’s Day Special: Alice Cooper/Buckcherry Tickets

️It’s your lucky day Today only, $29.00 Alice Cooper and Buckcherry tickets! Washington Pavilion Sunday April 3rd!. Get Tickets Now https://pe.eventlink.to/AliceCooperSF. Alice Cooper is taking his macabre rock 'n' roll circus back on the road in spring 2022 - and the Washington Pavilion will host a Sioux Falls stop. Cooper's North American tour will feature support from Buckcherry.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.7 WFGR

A Look Back at Grand Rapids History — From A to Z

Let's take a fun and interesting look back at Grand Rapids history -- from A to Z!. Who were the movers and shakers that make Grand Rapids the city it is today?. A look back at what the city of Grand Rapids looked like sometime in the 1920s. The pictures come from a film called "Grand Rapids Gateway to the Playground of a Nation and the Furniture Capital of America". The film was used to get businesses and organizations to have their conventions in the city of Grand Rapids, MI.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Paranormal Way She Spent Her Birthday

Country superstar Carrie Underwood recently revealed the paranormal way she spent her birthday. Underwood’s newest single, “Ghost Story,” tells readers a unique story about relationships, lost love, being tossed aside, and revenge. The song’s story takes place after a tough breakup. However, it details how Underwood is still living life while haunting her ex as he drinks alone at home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Says the Bad Reputation Tour May Be His Last Big Tour

In an interview, music artist Kid Rock revealed that his Bad Reputation Tour might be his last big tour. Does that mean he’ll do small venues? We’re not really sure. If I’ve learned anything about artists, they love to do Hell Freezes Over tours. Shoot, Willie Nelson is touring next month at age 88.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Win 10 Packs of Tickets to the Metal Tour of the Year

979 GRD has your chance to win 10 packs of tickets to the Metal Tour of the Year featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God. The Metal Tour of the Year features Megadeth and Lamb of God and will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, April 19th. Also appearing will be Trivium and In Flames.
KSNB Local4

Grand Comic Fest 4 coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Comic Fest is Central Nebraska’s Premier Comic and Pop Culture Event!. Now in it’s fourth year, we keep growing and bringing together the Midwest’s top creators, artists and vendors. With activities for the whole family, Grand Comic Fest is the place to celebrate all things Geek.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox11online.com

Limp Bizkit coming to Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A Grammy-nominated rock band is bringing 2000's nostalgia to the Green Bay area. Limp Bizkit will be at the Resch Center Sunday, May 22 for their "Still Sucks Tour." The band includes original members, Fred Durst on vocals, John Otto on drums, Sam Rivers on bass, Wes...
GREEN BAY, WI
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood: ‘Get Ready For Denim And Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood was up early this morning to announce the name and date of the release of her upcoming new album, Denim & Rhinestones. Carrie posted on Instagram, along with an image of the album’s cover, “I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET!”
CELEBRITIES
QuadCities.com

‘Just Desserts,’ Alice Cooper, The Rodeo And More In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy