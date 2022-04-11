ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Record-setting April snow falls on East Multnomah County

By Christopher Keizur
 4 days ago
East Multnomah County woke up to a rare sight Monday morning, April 11 — nearly an inch of snow in April just a week away from Easter.

A winter weather advisory was in place through 10 a.m. as the National Weather Service measured about one inch of snow in Gresham — a record setting amount so late in the year since the weather has been recorded since 1940 at the Portland International Airport.

That 80-year record snowfall left many in Oregon without power as Portland General Electric reported nearly 25,000 customers suffered outages. The snow coated roadways and made commuting difficult for those in the early morning, though it was never icy Monday morning. TriMet buses had on chains.

Across the region tree limbs were falling from the weight of the heavy snow, which fell in large flakes and clung to surfaces. In downtown Gresham there were dozens of sizable limbs that had fallen onto the sidewalks.

Gresham City Hall was closed for in-person services Monday with the snowfall. The city's operations teams also worked hard to maintain roads and tackle downed trees with five crews and snow plows.

The poor conditions also shut down the Gresham-Barlow, Centennial, Reynolds, and Corbett School Districts. Reynolds School District limited things to essential staff only.

For severe weather tips, visit bit.ly/3E3Nqsf

IN THIS ARTICLE
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale mulls three bridge, park projects for Metro funding

Two pedestrian bridges, riverfront greenspace could be supported by $800,000 from parks bondThe city of Troutdale has three projects that could be funded through a recent windfall received from the Metro regional government's parks bond. The city will receive $800,000 and is trying to decide, with input from the community, how best to spend it. The three potential projects are: Second Street Bridge — this new bike/pedestrian bridge would enable safe crossing over 257th Drive and improve access between downtown, the soon-to-be complete food cart pod, McMenamins Edgefield and residential areas along Halsey Street. The bridge is expected...
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Advisors make new sustainability proposals to Multnomah County

The Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation's work reflects a shift to racial justice, officials said.From devastating wildfire smoke to record-breaking heat waves, Multnomah County residents are increasingly feeling the impacts of climate change. County officials and members of the county's Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation voiced an elevated sense of urgency and highlighted local solutions to environmental issues during a briefing Tuesday, April 5, to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. Committee members presented new recommendations for how the county can carry out its sustainability goals as part of the committee's annual work. The recommendations include: restoring lost...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

East County Flagship Library still seeks home

Existing Gresham branch likely to close when new building takes its place, building could be sold to fuel development.Multnomah County is still seeking a site for its new East County Flagship Library, which would serve the region and likely lead to the closure of the current Gresham branch. Since the passage of a $387 million bond that includes a new library in East Multnomah County that will rival the Central Library in downtown Portland in size and service, leadership have been trying to identify a suitable site. The main considerations are location, size, population density, and access to...
GRESHAM, OR
