Record-setting April snow falls on East Multnomah County

Region gets hit with historic 80-year storm as National Weather Service measured more than an inch

East Multnomah County woke up to a rare sight Monday morning, April 11 — nearly an inch of snow in April just a week away from Easter.

A winter weather advisory was in place through 10 a.m. as the National Weather Service measured about one inch of snow in Gresham — a record setting amount so late in the year since the weather has been recorded since 1940 at the Portland International Airport.

That 80-year record snowfall left many in Oregon without power as Portland General Electric reported nearly 25,000 customers suffered outages. The snow coated roadways and made commuting difficult for those in the early morning, though it was never icy Monday morning. TriMet buses had on chains.

Across the region tree limbs were falling from the weight of the heavy snow, which fell in large flakes and clung to surfaces. In downtown Gresham there were dozens of sizable limbs that had fallen onto the sidewalks.

Gresham City Hall was closed for in-person services Monday with the snowfall. The city's operations teams also worked hard to maintain roads and tackle downed trees with five crews and snow plows.

The poor conditions also shut down the Gresham-Barlow, Centennial, Reynolds, and Corbett School Districts. Reynolds School District limited things to essential staff only.

