Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Expand Summer Tour to Include Western U.S.

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
When Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announced their first joint U.S. tour in 13 years a few months back, there was joy but also some consternation across the land — specifically, across the western part of the land, since the 10 dates initially announced for summer 2020 were all in the eastern part of the country or the South. Now, relief is coming with the news that Plant and Krauss will also be going west this year.

The 13 freshly announced dates more than double the original itinerary for the U.S. tour and include such venues as the Greek in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and Moody Amphitheatre in Austin. The new gigs are all in the western U.S. or in Texas.

This second series of shows in North America is set for Aug. 15-Sept. 4. It follows a run of shows that the pair will do in Europe in late June and July, following the previously announced first concerts in the U.S June 1-16.

Presales will begin on Tuesday, followed by a general sale this Friday.

Even a tour that now expands to 23 dates in the U.S. is far less than the market could bear, but fans who have waited this long will take what they can get, and undoubtedly do some traveling to get to a gig if necessary.

The last time Plant and Krauss toured together was in 2009, following their first collaboration, the Grammy-winning “Raising Sand.” The very long-awaited followup to that album, “Raise the Roof,” also produced by T Bone Burnett, came out in November. (Read Variety ‘s extensive interview with the two here .)

The musicians who will take part in the tour have not yet been announced. Burnett toured as part of the band in the late 2000s, but it’s not known whether he might take up those duties again for this resumption.

The newly announced concerts:

8/15 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
8/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
8/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
8/20 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
8/21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
8/23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/27 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater
8/28 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amp
9/1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/3 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
9/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

The shows already announced in November:

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
6/6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion
6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann
6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre
6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
6/17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
6/24 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival
6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
6/29 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena
7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress
7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla
7/8 – Bruges, BE – Cactus Festival
7/10 – Baarn, NL – Royal Park Live
7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone
7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna
7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

