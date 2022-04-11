ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

This Is The Best Diner In Virginia

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Portsmouth restaurant is being credited as having the best cheesecake in Virginia .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best diner in every state , which included Gourmet Burger Bistro as the top choice for Virginia.

" Gourmet Burger Bistro is known for its burgers. A Yelp reviewer had the Da mack burger (pictured above) and 'everything was cooked perfectly. All the ingredients worked well together, the burger was nice and juicy and the bun was great,'" Eat This, Not That 's Kiersten Hickman wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best diner in every state:

  1. Alabama- Salem's Diner (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Little Richard's Family Diner (North Pole)
  3. Arizona- The Joy Bus Diner (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- Lakewood Fish & Seafood House (North Little Rock)
  5. California- Carla's Cafe (Bakersfield)
  6. Colorado- The Little Diner (Vail)
  7. Connecticut- Norm's Diner (Groton)
  8. Delaware- Angelo's Luncheonette (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Southern Charm Cafe (Cape Canaveral)
  10. Georgia- Ricos World Kitchen (Buford)
  11. Hawaii- Hawaiian Style Cafe (Waimea)
  12. Idaho- Hoot Owl Cafe (Ponderay)
  13. Illinois- Ray's Family Restaurant (Elgin)
  14. Indiana- Lou's Diner (Cloverdale)
  15. Iowa- Suzie Q Cafe (Mason City)
  16. Kansas- Doo-Dah Diner (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- JK's at Forest Grove (Winchester)
  18. Louisiana- Liz's Where Y'at Diner (Mandeville)
  19. Maine- Palace Diner (Biddeford)
  20. Maryland- Cindy's Kitchen (Cambridge)
  21. Massachusetts- The Little Depot Diner (Peabody)
  22. Michigan- Rosy's Diner (Escanaba)
  23. Minnesota- Our Kitchen (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Abe's Grill (Corinth)
  25. Missouri- Southwest Diner (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- Roadhouse Diner (Great Falls)
  27. Nebraska- Deb's Diner (Gothenburg)
  28. Nevada- Lou's Diner (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Rosie's Restaurant (Tamworth)
  30. New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
  31. New Mexico- Pantry Restaurant (Santa Fe)
  32. New York- Golden Diner (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Causeway Gourmet (Ocean Isle Beach)
  34. North Dakota- Deaner's Diner (West Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Scott's Diner (New Concord)
  36. Oklahoma- Sid's Diner (El Reno)
  37. Oregon- Mom's Kitchen (North Bend)
  38. Pennsylvania- Lawrence Park Diner (Erie)
  39. Rhode Island- Cindy's County Cafe (Portsmouth)
  40. South Carolina- Early Bird Diner (Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Old Lighthouse Diner (Bristol)
  43. Texas- Starwood Diner (Lewisville)
  44. Utah- El Bambi Cafe (Beaver)
  45. Vermont- Dot's Restaurant (Wilmington)
  46. Virginia- Gourmet Burger Bistro (Portsmouth)
  47. Washington- The Stilly Diner (Arlington)
  48. West Virginia- Rossy's Place (Charles Town)
  49. Wisconsin- Harry's Diner (Sheboygan)
  50. Wyoming- Jody's Diner (Evanston)

