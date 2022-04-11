Smash and grab jewelry robbery closes popular West Seattle business for several months

Robbery at Bellevue Rare Coins in West Seattle Security camera images from a smash and grab robbery at Bellevue Rare Coins.

SEATTLE — A smash and grab robbery at a well-known West Seattle business caused so much damage that the store will be closed for months.

Last Friday before closing, three suspects with masks and hoods stormed into West Seattle’s Bellevue Rare Coins, stealing jewelry and cash, according to Seattle Police Department. Owners estimate the damage and theft total in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The store’s marketing director Natan Antolin tells KIRO Newsradio they have given the store’s surveillance video to police.

Antolin says with current supply chain issues, replacing the display cases will take time, and they do not anticipate reopening until at least July.

KIRO Newsradio’s Darren Dedo contributed to this report.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com