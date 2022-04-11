ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico Madrid given partial stadium closure for Man City clash after fan behaviour

Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium closure for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City due to the discriminatory behaviour of fans during the first leg.

Supporters of the Spanish side were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes as their team were beaten 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Uefa has subsequently ordered Atletico to close a section of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium containing a minimum of 5,000 seats for this week’s return game with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders.

The LaLiga club must also display a banner containing the wording ‘#NoToRacism’, in addition to the Uefa logo.

The decision of Uefa’s appeals body read: “To order the partial closure of the Club Atletico de Madrid stadium during the next Uefa competition match in which Club Atletico de Madrid would play as the host club, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters.

“Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats.”

City travel to the Spanish capital with a slender lead thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s 70th-minute goal.

