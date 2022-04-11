ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Update: Community Notification of a Sexually Violent Predator

 3 days ago

Update

Charles Swift has moved locations within the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. He is now registered to be living at: 3033 E Platte Avenue #110 in Colorado Springs.

Original

In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the Colorado Springs Police Department that Charles William Swift has been discharged from Department of Corrections and has moved to an address within Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. Swift is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the parole board. Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

  • Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.
  • Reviewed and confirmed Swift’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.
  • Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.
  • Briefed patrol personnel on Swift’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.
  • Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.
  • Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.
  • Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Swift registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Swift’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in El Paso County Colorado in 2000. He also has convictions in El Paso County for Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997, Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994, Possession/Sale-Schedule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994, Theft in 1991, and Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988.

Swift is registered at 620 West Colorado Avenue #109 in Colorado Springs. He is described as a white male, 56 years old, 6’02” tall, 195 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes.

Swift is one of twenty (20) “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community. The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

*A photo of Swift can be found here.

