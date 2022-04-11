ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ivan Toney ‘sure’ Christian Eriksen will stay at Brentford

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
 1 day ago

Ivan Toney has said that he is “sure” that Christian Eriksen will stay at Brentford next season.

The midfielder joined Thomas Frank ’s side in January, returning to the Premier League six months on from suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Having proved his fitness, Eriksen has been influential in helping the club climb out of the heat of the relegation battle, with a weekend win over West Ham leaving the west London club 12 points clear of Burnley in 18th.

Eriksen signed a short-term deal with Brentford that will expire at the end of the season, and has been linked with a move elsewhere, including possibly re-joining Tottenham.

However teammate Toney is confident that the 30-year-old will remain a part of Frank’s squad next year, and praised the impact that Eriksen has made.

“I am sure he will be here,” Toney said to the Evening Standard of Eriksen’s future. “Let’s see what happens. With a player like that in the team then you are going to have the quality.

“He sets a certain standard for himself and the team and we have to come up to that and play above that so with him coming in it is great for all of us.”

Brentford have won four of their last five in the league, including a remarkable 4-1 victory at the home of nearest neighbours Chelsea last weekend.

Both Toney and strike partner Bryan Mbeumo scored against West Ham to move their side even closer to safety.

“I felt like we were safe before, the players we have got in the team, I feel like we’ve got more than enough to stay in the league,” Toney, who has scored 12 goals in his first full Premier League season, explained. “We were feeling closer and closer and better.

“I think I was more happy for Bryan to score than myself. That is the partnership we have.

“We know each other’s game, he knows the runs I will make and I do his, he puts it in the danger zone and I’ll be there.”

The Independent

