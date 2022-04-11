ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Canada in May to mark Queen’s Jubilee

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNa20_0f5p1sFz00

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

The royal tour is one of several being undertaken by royal family members to Commonwealth nations this year.

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s controversial Caribbean tour saw them visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

This week Princess Anne arrived in Papua New Guinea with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence following a weekend of engagements in Australia.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Clarence House said: “To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May.

“Their Royal Highnesses will meet communities in: Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.”

Clarence House continued: “The Prince and The Duchess are looking forward to returning to Canada following their last visit in 2017. TRHs have links with a number of Canadian charities and military affiliations.

“The @RoyalFamily has a close relationship with Canada - HRH first visited in 1970.

“During a past visit with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince said: ‘It is, as always, a special joy to be back in Canada again - a place that is very dear to us both. We are always made to feel so much at home in Canada and are greatly touched by the warmth of your welcome’.”

It also said Canada is the most visited country by the Queen during her reign, and included several pictures of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh on past visits.

The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times. They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met prime minister Justin Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Canada has strong ties with the royal family as the Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming Suits . It was in Canada where she first began her long-distance relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry temporarily lived in Canada when they first stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they later bought a home in California, US.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic. Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, 10-month-old Lilibet.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Timothy Laurence
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Justin Trudeau
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Recorded Her Message For Sons’ Future Wives? Princess Of Wales Reportedly Has Advice For Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Princess Diana reportedly recorded tapes for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 following a car accident in Paris. At the time, sources said that the Princess of Wales was being tailed by the paparazzi because they wanted to take photos of her and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed. The accident made it impossible for Princess Diana to say goodbye to her sons, but she reportedly made a touching gesture five days before her demise.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Royal Family#Commonwealth#Clarencehouse#Canadian#Royalfamily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy