Letter to the Editor: Support for Robyn Grant for District 4 City Council
By guest-contributor
localocnews.com
1 day ago
Over the years I have watched with great interest the consistent hard work and tremendous amount of time Robyn Grant has given to the City of Newport Beach and to various Organizations and Boards within our City. As a little background, Robyn Grant is a USC educated attorney with...
My Name is Eric Engelhart. A proud transplant of Lehigh Acres for the past 9 years. Arriving here with my wife. I am running for District 77 House of Representatives for Lehigh Acres and San Carlos Park. Since being in Lehigh Acres working in collaboration with Lee County Sheriff’s Office,...
Robyn Essex was officially sworn in, assuming the Ward 1 Olathe City Council seat Tuesday evening. She will serve for the remainder of the term her predecessor Larry Campbell was elected for. The Ward 1 seat, which represents southwest Olathe, will come up for election again in the 2023 municipal election cycle, which means the term expires in early 2024.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week announced over $2.6 billion in FY 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for roughly 7,000 local homeless housing and service programs across the United States. The awards, announced by Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in Houston, Texas, will provide funding to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability.
With the operating lease between the city and the Callaloo Operations Group approaching its five-year termination date, St. Petersburg City Council heard an update on the historic, culturally significant and often embattled Manhattan Casino and discussed paths moving forward after issuing a notice of default to its operators in December.
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
America’s graying homeless population is a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic.
Isolation housing for homeless people with COVID-19 will end this week, Eric Kool, director of Polk County Community, Family and Youth Services, announced in a letter to providers Friday.Few people used the service in recent weeks, Kool said.Catch up fast: Polk County and Des Moines launched the program in early 2020 as way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.Recipients were housed in a few area hotels to avoid them sleeping in crowded shelters or crashing with others while they recovered.By the numbers: Just under 400 COVID-infected people and their families have used the program.More than 3,800 nights of housing were provided.What they're saying: Shelters or camps haven't seen high or sustained levels of COVID-19 as health officials previously believed were possible in the early days of the pandemic, Kool wrote.Plus: Widespread vaccination availability and lower community spread has reduced demand for the program.Two hotel admissions were used in more than six weeks, Kool wrote.Of note: Homeless facilities will follow their own protocols and some will isolate COVID-positive people in separate rooms, Kool told Axios.
Comments / 0