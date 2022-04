Harry F. Kelly, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Stein Hospice in Sandusky, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Kelly was the son of former Governor of Michigan & Michigan State Supreme Court Justice, Harry F. Kelly, and Anne (O'Brien) Kelly.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO