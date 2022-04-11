Westside High School student is Making the Grade

The 2022 Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards live event has been cancelled. The event, part of the USA Today High School Sports Awards program, had been scheduled for June. The Observer-Dispatch continues to believe in the impact and passion high school sports brings to our communities and remains dedicated to covering local high school sports in the area. Go to uticaod.com for the latest high school sports news. The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: 2022 Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards live show is canceled

