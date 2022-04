Happy Birthday to Erma Lee Ledbetter who turned 96 on March 5, 2022. She was born in Arkansas on March 5, 1926. She became a permanent resident of Verona in December 1945. On October 18, 1946, she married Preston Ledbetter, and they remained happily married for 60 years until Preston’s death.

LEE COUNTY, MS ・ 25 DAYS AGO