ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman, Madonna Mantione
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQu2S_0f5p1RcU00

SCRANTON, Pa. ( WBRE/WYOU ) — You may notice during your next trip to the grocery store that egg prices are much higher than usual. The wholesale prices for eggs is up nearly three times over this time last year, according to NBC News. At one point, the cost of a dozen eggs exceeded $3 for only the second time in history.

As of Friday, large grade A white eggs ran between $2.80-$2.89 per dozen on average, according to the USDA’s daily Midwest regional egg report . That’s more than double what they cost in March, according to CNN.

The recent increase is blamed, in part, on a bird flu outbreak that’s led to the death of millions of egg-laying birds. Supply chain issues and high feed costs have only compounded the problem.

Over the weekend, a grocery store in the Dallas area had a sign that labeled the issue a “national egg shortage.” The sign acknowledged the price increase and said, “we will continue to work with our suppliers to improve availability.”

The price change will hurt businesses that use large amounts of eggs, but the average customer may feel the pinch as well.

“Usually we buy a dozen a week,” said Pennsylvania shopper Tom Enkulenko..

Some shoppers at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton, Pa. said they’re considering cutting back on their egg purchases.

Where inflation has spiked the most since this time last year

“By far, this is the highest prices we’ve ever seen on eggs. Right now, we are sitting at double the price,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

Fasula fears these high prices might be here to stay for a while saying, “I don’t think anybody knows when that could end.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported grocery prices could go up another 4% before 2021 comes to a close.

According to the CDC, the risk to the general public from the avian flu outbreak is very low and there are no food safety issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Russia hits Ukraine air defenses before new offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed that it destroyed several air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east. In one strike announced Monday, Moscow said that it […]
MILITARY
KRON4 News

Marin County: 2 bodies found in vehicle

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol responded Sunday morning to a report of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside. CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp. The Marin County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene, the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dies following Marin County collision

(BCN) – A 38-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday morning after likely losing control of his motorcycle due to possible mechanical failure. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the solo fatal collision happened sometime before 11 a.m. on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, east of Hicks Valley Road. The man was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle and […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Scranton, PA
Business
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Cdc#Food Safety#Birds#Department Of Agriculture#Nbc News#Cnn
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy