Down by 16 at halftime, not many people could have predicted such a massive comeback from the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team against the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels. But against all odds, not only did the Jayhawks come back into the game, they pulled off the biggest comeback in March Madness history, topping Loyola University Chicago’s 15-point comeback against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats in 1963.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO