ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Legislation Signed to Strengthen Unemployment Insurance Agency, Fight Fraud

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvpA6_0f5p0t6V00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed House Bill 5525, a legislation which makes a deposit in the state’s Unemployment Compensation Fund and funds ongoing efforts to stop waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer funds.

This comes after the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency paused new wage and state income tax refund garnishment until May 7 for about 398,000 Michiganders marked with overpayment statuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 5525 appropriates a total of $139.8 million, including $106.8 million in federal funds, $24 million of the state’s General Fund and $8.9 million of state restricted funds. It will also make customer service improvements at the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and hire dozens of employees to enhance fraud enforcement efforts.

Furthermore, the legislation helps the Office of Attorney General Dana Nessel pursue unemployment claimant fraud, employer fraud and identify theft.

The majority of resources would be deposited into the Unemployment Compensation Fund to lower future costs for small businesses.

“This fiscally-responsible, bipartisan bill will lower costs for small businesses and fight waste, fraud, and abuse in our unemployment system,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is the latest step we are taking to fight fraud, hold people accountable, and strengthen the Unemployment Insurance Agency after decades of disinvestment. By making a deposit into the Unemployment Compensation Fund, we can help small businesses balance their books by lowering the costs of unemployment. Together, we will pursue anyone who improperly exploits unemployment benefits to pad their own pockets and ensure they are prosecuted to the full extent of our laws. Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan’s UIA agency, our federal partners, and my administration will continue working together to utilize this funding as effectively as possible to crack down on fraud and save taxpayers money.”

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ small biz tax credit sought for unemployment insurance hikes

Saying small businesses in the state continue to hurt from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, three New Jersey lawmakers want to give these business owners credits to protect against unemployment insurance tax increases. The bill (A3683) introduced Thursday by Assembly members Roy Freiman, D-Somerset, Lou Greenwald, D-Camden, and Chris...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Cadillac Man Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion

Douglas Horning, a 56-year-old Cadillac man, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for tax evasion, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced Monday. He will also serve 3 years on supervised release following his sentence. According to the plea agreement and other public records, Horning had not filed individual tax returns...
CADILLAC, MI
US News and World Report

Murdaugh Friend Charged With Aiding Insurance Fraud Scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh now faces 18 charges involving the theft of more than $3 million in insurance money from the family of Murdaugh's dead housekeeper, according to newly unsealed court documents. An indictment made public Wednesday accuses Cory Fleming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Tax Refund#House#Michiganders#General Fund#The Office Of Attorney
9&10 News

COVID-19, Overdoses Pushed U.S. to Highest Death Total Ever

NEW YORK (AP) — 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad. The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work on death statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Living Right: Information to Help File Your 2022 Taxes

Monday, April 18 is the deadline to file your taxes. Filing your taxes in the post-COVID era can be complicated, and sometimes confusing. Laws are changing all the time. For example, the standard deduction increased to $12,550 dollars for single filers and $25,100 for married couples filing jointly. Income tax brackets also increased to account for inflation.
INCOME TAX
9&10 News

Michigan’s Unemployment Rates Drop Once Again in March

Data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has revealed that unemployment rates in Michigan dropped by three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.4% last month. In addition to a drop in unemployment rates, the state experienced an employment increase of 29,000 and an unemployment decrease of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
9&10 News

US Inflation Jumped 8.5% in Past Year, Highest Since 1981

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer...
BUSINESS
News 12

Sale of recreational marijuana to begin April 21 in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy says

Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. Murphy's announcement on Twitter comes just three days after state regulators green lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana. “This is...
RETAIL
9&10 News

Scottville Prepares to Accept Marijuana Ordinance, Welcome Industry

More than three years after recreational marijuana was legalized in the state, communities continue to figure out their strategies. Many communities jumped as soon as possible into rewriting ordinances and welcoming dispensaries and grow facilities. But others, like Scottville in Mason County, chose to hang back and see how it worked before rethinking their plan.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy