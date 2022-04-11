ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County DOH offering booster clinics

By Erik Columbia
Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department (MCDOH) is offering clinics for individuals interested in getting their first, or second COVID-19 booster. People eligible for a second booster, currently adults above the age of 50 and immunocompromised individuals, can sign up for an appointment for the April 15 clinic by calling...

