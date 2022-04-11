ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Wilson joins 2023 race for Chicago mayor

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - With a burst of good will generated by his $1.2 million gas giveaways, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson on Monday joined the race to send Mayor Lori Lightfoot into political retirement after a single term. Wilson vowed to repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, hire four or five different police...

CBS Chicago

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announces $1 million gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a second gas giveaway and and this time it's worth $1 million.  On Thursday, Wilson donated $200,000 in gas at select locations, causing huge traffic backups at 10 gas stations across the city. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. The second giveaway will take place on March 24 starting at 7 a.m.  Each vehicle will get $50 in gas.  The following gas stations will be participating until the $1 million is exhausted: •...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago businessman, former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson To donate $200K in free gas Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – As gas prices rise, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is helping by donating $200,000 in gas at select locations on Thursday.The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Starting at 7 a.m., each customer at 10 different locations will receive $50 in gas until the $200,000 is exhausted.  Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim will lower their prices in order to serve more people. "The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Willie Wilson’s $1 Million Gas Giveaway Is Thursday. Here Are The Rules And Locations In Chicago

CHICAGO — City officials will monitor Thursday’s gas giveaway by Willie Wilson to make sure it doesn’t cause the same problems as it did last week. Drivers won’t be able to line up for hours before the giveaway starts, and they’ll have to enter and exit participating gas stations at specific spots, among other rules announced by the city this week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Willie Wilson calls for local lawmakers to suspend gas tax

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two gas giveaways, businessman Willie Wilson is now pushing local lawmakers to suspend the gas tax.In a statement Wilson says he is calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle to temporarily suspend the gas tax and provide advance relief for struggling families. He goes on to say he witnessed first-hand people waiting in long lines to receive $50 in free gas.The need is great and will become greater as gas prices continue to rise. Wilson says he may do another giveaway but didn't provide information on when it will take place. 
CHICAGO, IL
WDIO-TV

