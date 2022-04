From traveling on the subway to walking multiple blocks to climbing six flights of stairs, I carried all of my groceries through New York City for the five years I lived there. Because shopping required quite a bit of effort, I did one major haul each week and tried to stretch my groceries until the next trip. Of course, the added challenge was that what I bought had to be light enough to lug home. I look back on the experience as a crash course in writing a smart and efficient grocery list.

