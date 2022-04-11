ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged in Limestone County homicide

By Maggie Matteson
 1 day ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a homicide took place in Athens on Saturday.

According to officials, a homicide took place on the 14000-block of Maiden Court in Athens on Saturday. The suspect is in custody.

Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Mass., was found in the backyard of the home. According to officials, she was acting suspiciously and “attempted to lead the deputies away from the home.”

When deputies attempted to detain her, Rogers began to fight back. Deputies successfully detained her, however, upon further investigation of the home, they found a deceased female.

The victim’s name will not be released until the family is notified. The cause of death is pending autopsy that is scheduled for Monday.

Rogers has been charged with capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. No bond has been set at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

