Pet of the Week: Boe

Daily Athenaeum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Boe! Boe is a long-haired male Syrian hamster. He loves...

www.thedaonline.com

KPEL 96.5

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
One Green Planet

Petition: Switzerland Must Ban People From Eating Dog and Cat Meat!

Swiss legislators have banned butchers and restaurants from selling meat harvested from the dead bodies of dogs and cats. But despite this win, private residents are still allowed to harm their family pet if they choose to, and eat its remains. Surprisingly, there aren’t even any regulations in place regarding what manner of slaughter is permitted.
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tux Edition

Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
WRAL

Pet of the Day for April 9, 2022

Our pets of the day today: Blanche and her sister Rhoda. They are adorable 10 week old puppies who are now ready for adoption. The two are little mates but will be adopted individually. Blanche is a high energy puppy and would greatly benefit with another well mannered dog in similar size and/or play style. Rhoda loves people and loves to play with toys and run and wrestle with her sister. To learn more, visit GoldenRescueNC.org.
The Kitchn

Celebrate National Pet Day with These Editor-Favorite Products for Dogs

It’s National Pet Day! In honor of the occasion, there’s no better way to celebrate the unconditional love we have for our pets than to spoil them a little (more). Here at The Kitchn, we’re constantly gushing about the animals that make every day special, so it was a breeze to find plenty of recommendations for items that really help our pets shine. Below, check out our picks for the best products to buy for your canine companions on National Pet Day — including treat tossers, grooming tools, and everything in between — according to the editors whose dogs have tried out many of them firsthandpaw. (Sorry cat lovers, this one’s for the pups.)
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Niko!. This super adorable Pug...
MIDLAND, TX
pethelpful.com

What Is a Sploot and Why Do Dogs and Cats Do It?

Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
