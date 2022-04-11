ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ozzy Osbourne finishes work on new album

Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heavy metal rocker took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans on the follow up to his 2020 release,...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Sharon Osbourne To Address Ozzy Osbourne’s Cheating In New Book ‘Coming Home’

Sharon Osbourne is set to address Ozzy Osbourne's cheating in her new book “Coming Home.” According to Loudwire, a description of her book read as follows, “In this, the fourth installment of her autobiography, Sharon details some of the hardest years she's experienced: the anguish of a broken marriage and Ozzy's infidelities, the constant spectre of drug abuse, the loss of friends and betrayal of colleagues and her ongoing battles with mental health crises.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

See Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell join Foo Fighters onstage at Lollapalooza, Chile in Santiago, for a blast through Been Caught Stealing. Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
extratv

Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby #4!

The 36-year-old star announced on Instagram he’s expecting a baby with fiancée Aree Gearhart, their first child together and his fourth. “Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”. He included a precious photo...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Records
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Vote for the greatest Megadeth song ever!

It was Forrest Gump who said, “Megadeth is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.”. OK, so maybe we misheard him, but the point stands. Few bands have had such a rollercoaster career as Dave Mustaine and his ever-changing band of merry men. From...
MUSIC
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Reveals New Job Amid Rumors of Leaving US With Husband Ozzy

As rumors circulate claiming Sharon Osbourne was relocating with husband Ozzy Osbourne across the pond, the former Talk host reveals she'll be starring on the UK's TalkTV with friend Piers Morgan. Morgan posted on Twitter a video announcement revealing a new talk show on Thursday. "So what I'm really looking...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy