Jackson, MI

Man says he was stabbed in the back in downtown Jackson, police say

By Nathan Clark
MLive
MLive
 1 day ago
JACKSON, MI – Police are investigating a reported stabbing that left a man with several stab wounds to his back Saturday night. Officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, April 9, to Henry Ford...

