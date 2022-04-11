ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0L99_0f5oycOC00

(NEXSTAR) – The very first Taco Bell location was no bigger than a two-car garage. It didn’t have indoor seating, it didn’t have a drive-thru, and it certainly didn’t have Doritos Locos Tacos, supreme or otherwise.

It did, however, have several menu items that are nowhere to be found among Taco Bell’s current offerings, including a “chili burger.”

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

Glen Bell, the chain’s founder, opened his first Taco Bell in Downey, California, in 1962. Bell had previously operated a number of fast-food restaurants throughout the ‘50s — including Bell’s Drive-In and Taco Tia — but he was envisioning something altogether different for Taco Bell. Specifically, he had an idea for a small walk-up taco stand surrounded by “shops, live music and fire pits,” according to Taco Bell .

The resulting restaurant, with its fire pits and a live-performance area in the back, bore little resemblance to the Taco Bells of today. There was also a walk-up window — and only a walk-up window — where customers could order whatever their hearts desired, so long as they desired one of five menu items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmbx0_0f5oycOC00
Kermit Becky, the first Taco Bell franchisee, stands underneath an early Taco Bell menu. (Taco Bell Corp.)

The earliest official Taco Bell menu offered frijoles, tostados, chili burgers, burritos (red or green) and tacos, all for 19 cents apiece. Each of these items stuck around well into the ‘70s, while Bell and his franchisees went about expanding the chain throughout California and beyond.

Of course, there were a few changes along the way. In a photo of the restaurant’s overhead menu circa the early ‘70s, prices had jumped to a whopping 25 cents. “Tostados” also became “tostadas,” and “chili burgers” gave way to “Bellburgers,” which were described as having ground beef, lettuce, tomato and a “famous” Taco Bell sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pYeA_0f5oycOC00
Taco Bell restaurants offered only a handful of menu items in their earlier years. (Taco Bell Corp.)

Many of these items persisted for decades in one form or another, but today only tacos and burritos remain from the first Taco Bell menu, and even those have evolved from their original incarnations.

Before the Filet-O-Fish, McDonald’s had a wildly different idea for a non-meat sandwich

But not everything has changed. The original Taco Bell restaurant, which closed in 1986, is still intact after being saved from demolition and moved to the Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, California. (Good luck ordering a chili burger, though.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Colorado State
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Downey, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
RESTAURANTS
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s: The new menu changes that scrap these 4 items

McDonald's lovers will want to stay up to date on all of the fast-food chain's recent menu changes. McDonald’s dropped its Chicken Big Mac in favour of the Big Tasty this week. Four snacks have been removed from the menu to make room for new limited-edition dishes that will only be available for six weeks. The modifications were made on March 16.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Disgusting, and I Love Them

It has been, you might say, a week. After lots of meetings and a constant swirl of anxiety only explicable by the current state of chaos in the world, I somehow ended up taking an hours-long stress nap yesterday afternoon that stretched much later into the evening than I expected. When I woke up at 11 p.m., ravenous and cranky, the only thing that could improve my miserable attitude was a trip through the Taco Bell drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Bell
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CPW: Wildlife area burns west of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, COLO – Colorado Park and Wildlife says a wildfire heading to Fort Lyon has burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area west of Las Animas and Fort Lyon SWA. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they are indefinitely closing the park because of fire and burn tree hazards. They added John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife […]
LAS ANIMAS, CO
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taco Bell workers are getting new uniforms. Here's what they look like

Taco Bell turns 60 this summer and its employees will have new outfits to mark the occasion. Employees will be given a new T-shirt that's designed by Los Angeles-based streetwear creator Born X Raised that celebrates the chain's Southern Californian heritage. The shirt, meant to "commemorate this milestone in the brand's history," features the chain's signature colors with a unique take on the Taco Bell logo.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Doritos Locos Tacos#The Taco Bells#Taco Bell Corp
KXRM

Procession honors fallen K-9 Jinx on Tuesday morning

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Deputy Jinx, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night in Manitou Springs. K9 Jinx was part of a team of Deputies and Manitou Springs Police Officers who responded to a call of a person menacing with […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Wildfire near Pueblo water treatment plant now 100% contained

UPDATE – 4/11 4:34 P.M. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is now 100% contained. No structures were lost, no injuries reported. Some crews are still on scene mopping up, but most have been released. UPDATE – 7:39 P.M. Crews are reporting the fire remains at 75% contained. They added fires and smoke […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Mandatory evacuations lifted in Fort Lyon

UPDATE: Highway 194 through Fort Lyon to Highway 287 is back open, according to Colorado State Patrol. UPDATE: The fire near Fort Lyon is now estimated at several thousand acres, according to U.S. Forest Service. A Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas County just departed from Castle Rock to help. UPDATE: 145 […]
FORT LYON, CO
AOL Corp

KFC is offering an exclusive, 11-course tasting menu at an Australian restaurant

Until this week, if you wanted to have an 11-course meal at KFC, you would've had to arranged your own by, say, adding the three piece Famous Bowl Fill-up to an eight-piece meal. But that was before KFC Australia put together an official 11-course Degustation menu, which was created in partnership with Nelly Robinson, the chef and patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

Fires in Otero and Bent Counties, Highway 50 has reopen

UPDATE: You can follow the Bent’s Fort fire in Otero County which reignited from a fire earlier in the day here. This fire has not forced any evacuations as of 4/12 at 9:30 p.m. You can follow the Fort Lyon fire which has evacuated the entire town of Fort Lyon here. OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — […]
OTERO COUNTY, CO
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Iced Cinnabon Delights Coffee

I admit I'm a sucker for Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights. They're just so freaking delightful. So when Taco Bell announced the return of iced Cinnabon Delights coffee, I had to get it, especially since I never got the chance to try it when Taco Bell released it a few years ago.
ComicBook

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Launch New Loyalty Program, Introduce New Menu Items

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are on a mission to "feed your happy". On Wednesday, the brands announced the debut of My Rewards, their new loyalty program available through the brands' recently launched apps. The program is now available nationwide at participating Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations. To celebrate the program's launch, both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are offering a series of promotions, including an offer for a choice of one free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich with purchase upon registration. Members will also have access to other exclusive offers throughout the year and users can use the app's order ahead and deliver features for My Rewards offerings as well.
RESTAURANTS
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy