Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie Girl Critical After Attack By Hudson Valley Man, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley teen is in critical condition following an attack. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A 17-year-old Hudson Valley girl is in critical condition and a man is behind bars following an attack.

The incident took place in the city of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, April 10.

Police received a report of a female down on the floor at a residence within the city, said Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Upon their arrival, officers located the 17-year-old girl who was unconscious and unresponsive with severe injuries to her head from an assault, Fitzgerald said.

Officers secured the scene and EMS rendered immediate aid, then transported the seriously injured victim to a local area hospital for further medical treatment, he added.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified and located by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, who then contacted the New York State Police to request assistance.

The suspect, Sebastian Morataya-Mendez, age 25, of the city of Poughkeepsie was detained without incident in Orange County by state police, Fitzgerald said.

After a further investigation, Morataya-Mendez was charged with attempted murder and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, Fitzgerald said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

Comments / 4

