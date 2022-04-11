Worker Killed After Truck Crash In Wilton

The area of 77 Danbury Road (Route 7) in Wilton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a landscaping truck fatally struck a company employee in Fairfield County over the weekend.

Police responded to the crash in Wilton at 77 Danbury Road (Route 7) at about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, according to the Wilton Police Department.

The Wilton Fire Department and Wilton EMS also responded to the scene.

Authorities found that the truck had run over an employee of the landscaping company, and the employee was trapped under the truck.

Wilton Fire moved the truck enough to extricate the man, identified as Adolfo Guitierrez Sanchez, of Norwalk, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Wilton Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Lt. Gregg Phillipson at 203-834-6325 or email him at gregg.phillipson@wiltonct.org.

