ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

By Emily McLeod
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CtY3_0f5oyQkM00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue.

More News from WRBL

Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation.

“The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers out and then at that point it was getting themselves out as well,” said BCSO Captain, David Baldwin.

Baldwin said four deputies went into the water to help the swimmers.

Three were able to get out, but the fourth, a sergeant, was stuck in the current yelling for help. That’s when the other deputies got back in the water to assist.

“It just shows the danger that our personnel go into to one, rescue and save the civilians but then again, save themselves because we’re human too,” Baldwin said. “We’re trained to handle that type of water but you can’t sometimes fight against mother nature. She will win when you try to fight against her.”

CONSTRUCTION: New car wash to join Whittlesey Blvd

A fifth deputy got in the water to help. Baldwin said beachgoers followed and formed the human chain. He said the deputy didn’t intend for that to happen.

“So we don’t encourage that but what we would say is thank you to the personnel and the citizens that showed up to help that deputy because they were in fact able to help those last three get out and then finally our sergeant who was the very last to come out as well,” Baldwin said.

Georgia resident and beachgoer, Jimmy Gaylor, said he’s only seen a human chain one other time in his life.

“When it started we were actually up in the condo whenever they started getting you know pulled out and we came down and by the time we came down, that’s when they were doing the human chain,” Gaylor said.

Gaylor said at first the Gulf seemed fine, but then things changed right before their eyes.

“Just all of a sudden you saw the actual tide change and it started going back out and if people are not aware of that, it’s easy to get caught up in it,” Gaylor said.

Captain Baldwin said people can come here and have a safe vacation. He said it is important to learn the flag system and when double red flags are flying stay out of the water.

Violators of the double red flag law can face a $500 fine or even arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcso#Wmbb#Wrbl Law#Whittlesey Blvd
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy