Calhoun County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Decatur; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Madison; McNairy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The entire Mid-South. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Claiborne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE PARISH At 330 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Homer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Athens, Lisbon, Lake Clairborne and Aycock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chicot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Washington and Humphreys Counties. In Arkansas, Chicot County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clay FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Macon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Macon County through 415 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Macon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Macon and Bevier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MACON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The entire Mid-South. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Washington and Humphreys Counties. In Arkansas, Chicot County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 02:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Dyer; Gibson; Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Affected Area...In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible today. Northwest 15 t0 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent today. As low as 13 percent Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control. Stray lightning strikes may have the potential to start fires this afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harney County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harney County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Harney County zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camp, Cass, Morris, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:14:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camp; Cass; Morris; Upshur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CASS NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHERN MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMP COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central and northwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Gilmer County in north central Georgia Southern Murray County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Northeastern Gordon County in northwestern Georgia * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tilton, or 9 miles southeast of Dalton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dalton, Chatsworth, Resaca, Carters, Tails Creek, Ramhurst, Tilton, Audubon, Oakman, Fort Mountain State Park, Nickelsville, North Georgia Speedway and Roundtop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILMER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 02:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

