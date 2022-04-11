Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the southwest. West northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the northeast. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8 in the west. 3 to 6 central. 1 to 4 east. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions from 11 am to 10 pm on Wednesday. * Additional Details...The west will certainly be the most critical, but winds are expected to be slightly lower the further east. Areas to the north and northeast might miss out of the critical conditions if a frontal boundary stalls out over the Panhandles.

BEAVER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO