Tree trimmer’s body found hanging upside-down 50 feet in the air, California rescuers say
By Don Sweeney
Centre Daily
3 days ago
A tree trimmer died Saturday, April 9, after being spotted hanging upside-down 50 feet in the air, Los Angeles firefighters reported. Rescuers responded to reports of a man hanging from a tree near Studio City at...
Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
A snowboarder was found buried in snow after a skiing guide spotted tracks vanishing into an avalanche’s path, Colorado officials said. A skiing and snowboarding guide service was surveying in a helicopter near Ophir on Thursday, March 17, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The guide spotted a huge avalanche and tracks that entered its path but disappeared.
WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS were called to a below-grade rescue after a sidewalk grate collapsed beneath a woman who fell 10 feet into an air well in Southwest D.C. Firefighters were able to successfully rescue the woman after about 30 minutes using a pulley system and a rescue basket, WUSA9 reported.
A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
A 52-year-old man died in California after being struck by traffic while trying to escape an attack after he went with his family to buy a car, Los Angeles police say. Police initially responded to reports of an accident at Budlong Avenue and 109th Street in South Los Angeles at 12:12 p.m. Friday, March 25, a news release said.
March 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood said they were surprised to spot a mountain lion hanging out in their back yard -- and even more surprised to see it swim across a lake. Valerie Strowski said she was awakened about 1:20 a.m. by a loud noise outside...
The body of a missing dad was found after he fell into a Georgia lake during a fishing trip with his daughter, officials told multiple news outlets. The two were on Lake Sinclair when their boat hit a log, tossing the dad into the water on Tuesday, March 22, WMGT reported.
CHICAGO (WLS) - A transgender woman’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in a neighborhood south of downtown Chicago. The Chicago Police Department identified the woman as 33-year-old Tommie Whetstone, but her friends knew her as Tatiana Labelle. “It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to...
HOUSTON – A man’s body has been found in a bayou in southwest Houston, according to police. Initial details were limited, however, authorities with the Houston Police Department say they received a call about the body around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. The body was reportedly found in the 5900...
As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
April 7 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident set up a camera outside his home that captured footage of a visit from a locally famous mountain lion. Kevin Prince said he recently spotted the cougar wandering in his Hollywood Hills neighborhood and decided to set up a camera to determine whether the animal was P-22, a mountain lion that became famous after a viral photo showed the feline illuminated by the Hollywood sign 10 years ago.
As the weather warms up, bears are finally emerging from hibernation, cubs and all. Unfortunately, not all news regarding bears lately has been good. Recently, a California man received sentencing for stealing two bear cubs from their den. According to USA Today, Cody Dylon Setzer found a den site in...
A massive fire at hotel that was being built in California saw the closure of one of the state's main highways. The US-101 was closed in Camarillo as the blaze sent up massive plumes of smoke and enormous flames stopped traffic along the route on Tuesday night. The inferno was...
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing in 2019 was found in B.C. by a married couple in their 70s. Thomas Hines, who was originally from Nova Scotia, went missing while canoeing on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C. He was believed to have drowned in the lake, although...
A Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters, police said, but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to get her picture with a mall Easter bunny. The store owner fled the state and was arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday.Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing the shoplifters out of the store Tuesday evening at the Mall of Victor Valley in the small city of Victorville when he “fired multiple shots at the shoplifters,” Victorville police said in a statement."Cockrell’s shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim,” the statement said. The girl, identified by...
Rakesh Singh and his family stepped into the cable car at a famous Indian tourist attraction when the worst thing that could happen on an aerial ropeway began to unfold in front of his eyes. “We heard a loud crack. The cars started swinging violently,” the 35-year-old told VICE World...
