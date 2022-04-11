Ryan Day remembers Dwayne Haskins' compassion for others, 'infectious smile'

The XFL has announced the names of the 8 individuals who will be the head coaches for the league. A statement was released on Wednesday morning. “Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. “What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO