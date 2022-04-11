ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day remembers Dwayne Haskins' compassion for others, 'infectious smile'

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a theme to Ryan Day’s press conference on Monday morning in Columbus as the head coach stood behind a podium to talk about the tragic passing of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. “Compassion for others,” and “infectious smile” were the qualities Day talked about...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 1

