ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

In photos: Moments from the NHL: Capitals vs. Penguins

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburg Penguins play the Washington...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Predators defenseman Borowiecki. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The incident occurred at the end of the second period of...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Sidney Crosby Notches 1,400th Point In Penguins OT Win

Sidney Crosby became the 22nd player to score 1,400 points in NHL history on his overtime game-winner for the Penguins on Sunday. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby became just the 22nd player to tally 1,400 career points moving him ahead of Hall of Famer, Jarri Kurri. He trails Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin by three points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-checking Borowiecki

The NHL suspended Penguins star Evgeni Malkin a whopping four games for cross-checking Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Watch the video explanation above for more on why the NHL suspended Malkin for four games. Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 game(s) for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki. This marks the second time the NHL suspended...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Washington, DC
WDTN

Fans, players pay tribute to Haskins at vigil

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University community is wrapping their arms around each other as they honor and remember the life of legendary quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The 24-year-old was hit and killed while walking on a highway in south Florida over the weekend. Shortly after, fans started putting together a memorial for him […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NHL odds today, schedule, picks: April 12

For every hockey lover out there, Tuesday nights don’t get much better than this. There are 14 games on the slate, so sit back, get comfortable, and check out the NHL odds today, April 12, 2022, with our picks for each one. Yesterday’s pick record: 3-0-0 (1-0 Moneyline, 1-0...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Ppg Paints Arena
Reuters

NHL roundup: Hurricanes pull away from Rangers in Metropolitan

April 13 - Seth Jarvis scored 1:02 into the third period to break a tie and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to a 4-2 victory against the host New York Rangers in a battle between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday night. Carolina (48-18-8, 104 points) gained...
NHL
NHL

Shorthanded Penguins Collect a Point against Islanders

The Penguins earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but were unable to secure their 16th-straight playoff berth, as they would have needed a regulation win for that to happen tonight. The two teams will meet again on Thursday in Pittsburgh to close out their home-and-home series.
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy