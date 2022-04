(TNS) — Mayor Gavin Buckley is getting his electric ferry. In a 9-0 vote, the Annapolis City Council agreed to amend the city's capital budget Monday for the current fiscal year and next to spend a combined $1.5 million to acquire an electric ferry and build docking and charging infrastructure at City Dock and at a street-end in Eastport. Buckley advocated for the proposal in a series of council standing committee hearings this month calling it "a small plan for a small city that will pack a big punch."

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO