Autonomous delivery is now a widely discussed concept in the logistics space, as it becomes closer and closer to a reality. However, some aren't too sure if this will become a mainstay reality in delivery. CEVA Logistics and Kodiak Robotics are proving naysayers wrong with an autonomous freight delivery program between Dallas Fort-Worth and Austin; and Dallas-Fort Worth and Oklahoma City. A Kodiak autonomous tractor pulls a trailer from CEVA Logistics, with the latter's clients products, with the latest addition to the partnership being a 200-mile run between a CEVA facility in Dallas and the delivery point in Oklahoma City, which became the first autonomous delivery in Oklahoma.

DALLAS, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO