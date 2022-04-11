ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

First and 10: Biggest threat to Alabama this season in the SEC West? Arkansas

By Matt Hayes
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buzzword is always culture. How to build it, sustain it and eventually – when everything lines up — flourish within it. It’s lining up at Arkansas, everyone. “We’re in the SEC West – right where Arkansas belongs,” says Hogs coach Sam Pittman. “And we’re starting to prove...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
saturdaytradition.com

Alabama QB, Ohio State target via class of 2023 sets commitment date

One of Ohio State’s targets for the 2023 recruiting class is winding down his recruitment. On Sunday, QB Christopher Vizzina set his commitment for Tuesday afternoon. The Buckeyes originally offered Vizzina in March. Along with Ohio State, Vizzina is considering Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia:. According...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Top 2023 Quarterback Recruit Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation’s premier class of 2023 quarterback prospects is ready to announce his commitment. Christopher Vizzina revealed that he’ll share his decision Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Briarwood Christian High School. His Twitter post includes photos of him in six different uniforms. The accompanying logos...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy