TAYLORVILLE — In a record-setting season for Taylorville volleyball, one win stands out for head coach Kim Peabody. At the Mount Pulaski Fall Festival that brought together some of the best teams in Central Illinois last September, the Tornadoes faced off against Class 1A powerhouse St. Thomas More. The Sabers were 11-0 at that point and the consensus was that they were the favorites to take home a state championship at Redbird Arena in November.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO