India watchdog recommends 36% cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum

(There will be no Latam focused emerging markets reports on Friday, April 15, on account of the Good Friday holiday. Reuters will resume coverage on Monday, April 18.) * Commodity FX decline * Turkey's lira falls after cenbank holds rate * Petrobras board votes in new CEO * Eletrobras at nine-month highs (Updates prices; adds comment, details) By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar April 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar regained strength ahead of a long weekend, with commodity currencies dropping, while Turkey's lira declined after the central bank stood pat on the policy rate. Currencies of South Africa, Brazil, Mexico and Chile fell between 0.1% and 1.2% as oil and gold prices fell. Turkey's lira fell 0.2% to 14.61 after the central bank held its policy rate at 14% despite inflation at 61%. "In Turkey, the central bank is frozen... Turkey is among the countries most affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine (tourism and energy imports), and this makes local assets, and especially the currency, vulnerable in the absence of a solid policy framework," said Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed encome economist at VanEck. Turkey's move follows a series of interest rate hikes across emerging markets (EM) overnight including Singapore and Argentina. Further denting sentiment, net assets of EM funds slumped in the first quarter as investors fled riskier assets due to the volatility sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a rise in U.S. interest rates. A drop in the euro following the European Central Bank's decision to move slowly on monetary policy tightening spurred the dollar, leaving an index of EM currencies to mark a second week of losses. In Brazil, sources said the government plans an across-the-board 5% salary increase for public servants starting in July in an attempt to end protests and strikes affecting public services - a move that raises questions about the government breaching the spending cap. With presidential elections due in October, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead was halved in a month by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a poll showed. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.8% to hover near more than three-week lows, with miner Vale down about 2%. Oil major Petrobras slipped 0.5%. Shareholders of the company voted Jose Mauro Coelho onto its board, paving the way for the government technocrat to take the helm of the state-run company. Petrobras said it received 5.26 billion reais ($1.12 billion) from Shell regarding the compensation on the latter's 25% stake in the Atapu oil block. Meanwhile, state-run utility Eletrobras hit nine-month highs after Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the federal audit court will vote on the firm's privatization next week. Markets in Argentina, Colombia, Peru and stock markets in Mexico were closed for the Holy Thursday holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1116.70 -0.23 MSCI LatAm 2593.55 -1.56 Brazil Bovespa 115793.53 -0.85 Mexico IPC 54172.62 0.49 Chile IPSA 4923.34 0.04 Argentina MerVal 91041.37 0.77 Colombia COLCAP 1615.12 -0.68 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6903 -0.06 Mexico peso 19.9732 -1.00 Chile peso 814.5 -1.07 Colombia peso 3739.01 -0.53 Peru sol 3.733 0.00 Argentina peso 112.9500 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 192 1.56 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew, Anisha Sircar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)
