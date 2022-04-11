ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent No Longer In Running For Virginia Job

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is no longer in the running...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Massive smoke wall from Iowa burn

NEBRASKA CITY – The massive smoke cloud north of Nebraska City Monday was from a 700-acre controlled burn near the Missouri River in Iowa. Syracuse firefighters were called to 810 N. 32nd Road at 7:08 p.m. and again for a rekindled at 9:41 p.m. Nebraska City was called to...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
CBS Philly

Alliance For Philly Public Schools Asks School District To Pause Superintendent Search; Plans Protest For Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s now an emerging effort to force the Philadelphia School District to pause its search for a new superintendent. A group called Alliance For Philadelphia Public Schools has planned a protest on Thursday afternoon. They want to know why the three final candidates for the job don’t include women or anyone from the city. Meanwhile, Tony Watlington, the final candidate for the job, met with the community during a town hall at district headquarters Wednesday night. He is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. The other two candidates, Krish Mohip and John Davis, held their town halls earlier this week. The school board told Eyewitness News it hopes to make a final decision by next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, NE
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Nebraska Education
Omaha, NE
Government
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omaha Public Schools#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
WTAP

West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia. West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports the Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum. The board in November...
CHARLESTON, WV
94.9 KYSS FM

Taylor Ramos Runs for Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees

Taylor Ramos is running for the Missoula County School Board of Trustees in District B for Bonner and Target Range. She explained to KGVO her reasons for running for office. “I'm running as a young woman who is looking to have kids sometime in the future but kids are the future of this country,” said Ramos. “I feel as though their interest and the interests of their parents have been neglected for far too long.”
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
WDBJ7.com

Superintendent of Montgomery County schools terminated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday night to terminate the contract of Superintendent Mark Miear without cause. According to the district, the termination was “for reasons discussed in their recent closed session meeting and under the terms decided upon during that meeting.”. “This...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy