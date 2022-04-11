ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler White, 5-star punter/kicker recruit, commits to SEC West program

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler White is a notable punting/kicking recruit, who is listed as a 5-star prospect by a kicking analyst who works with the All-American Bowl. White, a 6-foot-5 and 200-pound recruit out of Southlake Carroll in Southlake, Texas, on Monday announced a commitment to Texas A&M. He had other offers from Miami...

