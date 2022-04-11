ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Five Action Movie Scenes and the Madness of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

By Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Bay is back on the big screen with Ambulance, a thrilling,...

www.theringer.com

NME

‘Ambulance’ review: Michael Bay’s high-stakes thrill-ride through the streets of LA

Five minutes into the premiere of Ambulance, director Michael Bay ordered the projectionist to turn the film off. Still making his way back to his seat when the movie started, he wanted to make sure he was settled before he could enjoy the experience properly. He might have seen the film a dozen times already at every other European gala, but if there’s one thing Bay cares about, it’s his audience. “Sorry London!” he yelled from the balcony, sitting back down with his popcorn and a grin on his face.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Ambulance review – a decent B-movie spoiled by the Michael Bay treatment

An endless sprawl of a film set in the endless sprawl of LA, Michael Bay’s Ambulance is well over two hours long, and most of the running time is taken up by “a very expensive car chase”, as one supporting character points out, while cop cars perform slow-mo somersaults from the freeway. A tale of two estranged brothers, Danny (a vein-popping Jake Gyllenhaal, giving arguably the most Michael Bay performance in the history of Michael Bay films) and Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and a heist gone wrong, Ambulance is based on a 2005 Danish picture of the same name. The original clocked in at a lean 76 minutes, but in the hands of Bay, a long-term advocate of the maxim “more is more”, the story is pumped up, steroidal and unwieldy. It’s a pity, because at the core of the film, partially concealed by Bay’s posturing and swagger, is a bracing, slickly executed B-movie – Danny and Will hijack an ambulance: inside is a critically injured cop and a ballsy paramedic (Eiza González); outside are guns, explosives and a lot of very angry law enforcement officers.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Bay Slams Some Of The CGI Special Effects In His New Film, ‘Ambulance’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Michael Bay has been criticized by some for his bombastic films and their reliance on special effects over plot. His latest film, Ambulance, is also being downgraded by one critic for its use of CGI. The critic? Michael Bay. The producer candidly spoke out in an interview with Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont,about his displeasure with some of the special effects in the forthcoming film, which is out in theaters on April 8. “All those explosions and cars flipping, that’s all real. That’s all live, real, ratchets,” Bay said. “It looks very dangerous [and] it could be...
MOVIES
UPI News

Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Ambulance, opening in theaters April 8, is everything you'd expect from a Michael Bay movie. That includes spectacular action and outrageous scenarios, along with occasionally cringe-worthy dialogue and potential caricatures. Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a Marine veteran who cannot get insurance to cover...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Action Movie#Film Star
AL.com

Quentin Tarantino’s top 10 movies ranked

Quentin Tarantino turns 59 today. The two-time Oscar-winner’s films have earned him widespread acclaim as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. To wish the Tennessee-born writer/director a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. 10) Kill Bill, Vol. 2 (2004) The disappointing follow-up...
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Worst Accent in TV History

(1:36) — RECAP: Dave, Joanna, and Neil reveal the results of last week’s poll. (2:26) – MOON KNIGHT: They discuss their thoughts on the show so far and how it inspired this week’s debate. (12:14) — RULES: Neil explains the rules for this debate and goes...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pedro Pascal Can't Contain His Laughter Over Oscar Isaac Thinking Moon Knight Would Beat the Mandalorian in a Fight

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there aren't many pairings we adore more than Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal, and both men are currently thriving. Isaac is starring in Marvel's Moon Knight, which just released its third episode on Dinsey+ today, and he will be heard later this year lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One. Pascal's had one new movie, The Bubble, hit Netflix this month and he has another, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming at the end of the month. Of course, fans are also eager to see him return to Star Wars: The Mandalorian later this year. The big question now is... Who would win in a fight between Moon Knight and Mando? Well, Isaac and Pascal both have opinions and it's hilarious.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Entertainment
Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
The Ringer

Recapping Episode 6 of ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and Chris Ryan recap Episode 6 of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. They discuss what they like about the show so far, John C. Reilly’s portrayal of Dr. Jerry Buss, the authentic locker room talk, and more. Hosts: Bill Simmons,...
NBA

