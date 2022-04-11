ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Silva & Sampha Reconnect On Spiralling “Backwards”

By James Keith
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld friends and collaborators Lil Silva and Sampha have reunited in the studio and the results are really something special. Marrying Sampha’s knack for tugging at the heartstrings with Lil Silva’s flair for rousing percussion, new track “Backwards” is...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk "7220" Review

Lil Durk is playing the long game. Since his emergence in the early 2010s with projects like I’m Still A Hitta, his dedication and persistence have fueled his goal for longevity in hip-hop. He’s leaped through hurdles from his days with French Montana’s Coke Boyz, to inking his first major-label deal with Def Jam, which went awry after two albums. The transition from vanity label to major imprint can sometimes prove fruitful for artists, though that wasn’t the case. He parted ways with Def Jam and inked a deal with Alamo in search of a partner to help establish the OTF empire. The journey that turned Durk into an honorary Atlantan has taken him from the volatile circumstances of Chicago’s South Side to across the globe. However, at the core of his being is his hometown of Chicago.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Doechii’s Chaotic Video for New Single “Crazy”

Doechii, one of Pigeons & Planes’ 22 rising artists to watch in 2022, has released the official video for the new track “Crazy.”. The video, per a press release, marks the result of four months of intensive work between the Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records artist and director C. Prinz.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch What Happens When a Fake Lil Durk Pranks Fans at a Florida Mall

A truly elaborate prank at a mall in Florida had Lil Durk fans convinced the 7220 artist had stopped off for some impromptu shopping. As King Cid subscribers already know, the stunt was carried out with the assistance of Shmurkio, who’s amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Sampha
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Speculation Jay-Z Dissed Birdman on New Pusha-T Collab “Neck and Wrist” Addressed by Young Guru

Jay-Z’s verse on “Neck and Wrist” continues to stir conversation. The newly released track, led by Pusha-T, found Hov addressing a number of topics, including past comments by Faizon Love and dismissive claims about his ascension within hip-hop. However, there was one line that has sparked a debate among fans: “I blew bird money, y’all talk in Twitter feeds.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiralling#Spirals#Chip
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jay-Z’s Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson

One of hip-hop’s biggest moments now has video footage backing it. On Tuesday, new footage of Jay-Z’s 2001 Summer Jam performance was shared to YouTube, seemingly for the first time it’s been uploaded to the platform in its entirety. Included in the Hot 97 performance, which was uploaded by YouTube account HipHopVCR, is the moment when Blueprint-era Jay surprises the crowd with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report

The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Durk Shares “What Happened to Virgil” Video Featuring Gunna

Lyrical Lemonade has released the Cole Bennett-directed music video for Lil Durk’s 7220 track “What Happened to Virgil” featuring Gunna. The video opens with a quote from the late Virgil Abloh that reads: “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.” The Off-White founder and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton passed away on November 28, 2021 following a battle with cancer. He was 41 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Introduces Us to His Mischievous New Roommate — and He’s Got a Very Familiar Face!

Fighting over the TV is always a problem when two people live together!. Young & Restless‘ Christian Jules LeBlanc had been MIA for a bit as Michael was being held prisoner by Ashland’s goons. Genoa City’s legal eagle may have been in a tight spot, but it looks like the actor might have been busy during the break moving a new roommate in with him!
GENOA CITY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy