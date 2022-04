The energy wasn't the only thing that was electric at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The red carpet at the April 11 ceremony was temporarily paused due to a storm beating down on the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee, where the event was held. Celebrity arrivals were just getting underway when guests and crew were asked to briefly evacuate from the carpet due to lightning.

