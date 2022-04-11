Maryland Man Shot In Front Of Child In Suspected Road Rage Incident In Hanover: Police

Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Facebook)

A Maryland man is in the hospital after a suspected road rage incident erupted in gunfire in Anne Arundel county over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim, who was shot in front of a one-year-old child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child was left unharmed, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened on the northbound side of I-295 before Arundel Mills Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, MDSP said.

Witnesses told officials they saw two men involved in an apparent road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired, police said.

The victim was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu and the suspect was driving a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. A description of the driver has yet to be obtained, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.

