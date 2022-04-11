ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, MD

Maryland Man Shot In Front Of Child In Suspected Road Rage Incident In Hanover: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Facebook)

A Maryland man is in the hospital after a suspected road rage incident erupted in gunfire in Anne Arundel county over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim, who was shot in front of a one-year-old child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child was left unharmed, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened on the northbound side of I-295 before Arundel Mills Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, MDSP said.

Witnesses told officials they saw two men involved in an apparent road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired, police said.

The victim was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu and the suspect was driving a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. A description of the driver has yet to be obtained, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 7

Bad O Knows
3d ago

My deepest Sympathy go's out to the Family of the wounded Driver. A gun and a Person with no self control a total disaster it never ends well.

T Hawk, the real
3d ago

People are out of control and it's not getting any better. Makes no sense for all of this senseless violence!!!!

Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
