Beloved Sparta High School Grad, Johns Hopkins Research Technologist Dies Suddenly, 26

Beloved Sparta High School graduate and Johns Hopkins research technologist Erin Julia Beebe died unexpectedly on Monday, April 4. She was 26.

Erin attended Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School and Pope John XXIII High School before graduating from Sparta High School in 2014, her obituary says.

She then used her love of science to pursue higher education at Muhlenberg College, where she graduated with a Neuroscience degree in 2018.

Erin went on to earn employment as a Laboratory Research Assistant in the Department of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

She had recently been accepted into a PhD program with the University of Wisconsin and was scheduled to start her classes in the Fall.

In addition to her academic feats, Erin was remembered for her unlimited kindness and compassion for others, as well as her love for animals.

“Although short in years, Erin lived a substantial and notable life,” reads her memorial.

“She was compassionate and deeply empathetic, dedicating her free time and energy to an array of causes that were near and dear to her heart. Her altruism was as essential to her life as her professional pursuits.”

Erin leaves behind her loving mother, Charlene Beebe and spouse Gerald Dorman; father, Jeffrey Beebe and spouse Sandra Beebe; brother, Ryan; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends, several of whom shared their grief on social media:

Erin’s funeral was held at Our Lady of the Lake Church on S. Sparta Avenue on Monday, April 11.

