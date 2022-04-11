Court testimony: Facebook beef leads to killing of Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — New details were released in court Tuesday in the deaths of the grandparents of local rapper Honeykomb Brazy. Tony and Leila Lewis were killed in February 2021 after a shooting and fire at their home.

Patrick Lewis, one of the four suspects, appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. There is no relation between Patrick and the victims.

Mobile police detectives shared details of the case in court, giving testimony about audio recordings between several of the suspects, reportedly planning the shooting. The detective in the case said in court the recordings are ‘sickening.’ The recordings were given to Mobile police from federal investigators. Federal investigators had tapped at least one of the suspect’s phones, Darrin Southall, who is an accused drug kingpin who reached a plea deal in Nov. 2021 on drug charges .

The phone recordings are reportedly between Terrance Watkins and Darrin Southall, as well as Southall and Jamarcus Chambers, all three are suspects in the case and have been charged with murder.

The fourth suspect, Patrick Lewis, is reportedly referenced many times in those recordings, per Mobile police.

The state says Watkins, Lewis, and Chambers were the ones who went to the home on Dr. Thomas Ave. on Feb. 17, 2021 and started shooting. They say Southall was encouraging them to take action.

“His involvement is as what we call an aider and abettor which is that he was helping plan and organize and encouraging the three individuals that were in the car,” said Louis Walker, an Assistant District Attorney for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The state says this all began from a Facebook post from an associate of the couple’s grandson, whose real name is Nashon Jones. The associate is also a rapper, known as OMB Peezy.

The state argues the post angered Watkins, and he felt disrespected so they hatched the plan. And the home was a target because it would ‘hurt Jones.’

“I think anyone in that house would have been a target of this attack,” said Watkins.

The Lewis’ family in court hearing many details they say they’d never heard.

“It was very gruesome, no one deserved, no one, not just because it was my family, but no one deserved to be treated like that. They had no remorse for human life at all. They don’t realize what they took from us,” said Letecha Lang, Tony and Leila’s niece.

The state believes two people fired the shots. They say there were two different types of ammunition on the scene. Federal investigators have interviewed Chambers, the state says Chambers told federal investigators Lewis and Watkins pulled the triggers and that he was in the car.

Mobile police say they have cell phone data that puts Lewis’ phone in the area around the time of the shooting. But, they say the phone was turned off about 45 minutes to an hour before the shooting.

“I’m not sure how that actually places him at the scene. They haven’t placed a cell phone that was on the tower in his possession,” said Jim Byrd, the defense attorney in this case.

The state says the shots caused a reaction starting the massive blaze the night of Feb. 17, but no official cause of the fire has been determined.

“A likely scenario is that the gunfire resulted in the explosion of an oxygen tank, which in turn would have caused the explosion of other oxygen tanks in the house, which would lead to the fire,” said Walker.

The state also alleges the three men went to several different car dealerships and bought a car in cash specifically for this crime. Lewis’ case has been bound over to the grand jury.

