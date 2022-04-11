KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: April 11 - 17

MESQUITE - WB I-30 at Galloway Avenue ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly for bridge work from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/12 through Thursday, 4/14, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/16.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/16.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 4/16.

NORTH DALLAS - NB Dallas North Tollway exit ramps to EB & WB 635 and EB & WB 635 exit ramps to NB & SB Dallas North Tollway will be closed overnight from 10 pm to 4 am throughThursday, 4/14.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Monday, 4/11.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and I-635 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/12 and Wednesday, 4/13.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 Exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/12 and Wednesday, 4/13.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and La Prada Drive will be reduced to one lane overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 4/14.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and Town East Boulevard will be reduced to one lane overnight from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14.

MESQUITE/BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Gross Road to Bruton Road the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 4/12.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between between Irving Blvd and Shady Grove Road the right lane will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 4/12.

ARLINGTON – NB & SB 360 from Spur 303 to Mayfield Road will have various lanes closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 4/12 and Wednesday, 4/13 for maintenance activities, various ramps will also be closed.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W exit ramp to EB & WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy. 377.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Western Center Blvd and N. Loop 820 ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Alliance Blvd and Westport Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 exit ramp to NB &SB I-35W will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be redirected to Denton Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - EB & WB N.Loop 820 between Riverside Drive and FM 156 (Blue Mound Road) ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 4/14. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB & SB I-35W from Altamesa Boulevard to Alsbury Boulevard will have single lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 4/13 for maintenance activities, various ramps and frontage road lanes will also be closed

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB hwy 287 from Heritage Parkway to Sublett Road will have the left lane closed daily from 9 am to 4 pm through Thursday, 4/14 for construction activities

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 from 9 am to 3 pm through Thursday, 4/14 for construction activities.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy180/Lancaster Avenue from Riverside Drive to Pine Street will be closed from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 4/13 for construction activities.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram