York, PA

18 ask judge to disqualify York Mayor Michael Helfrich from holding office, make appointment

By Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
 1 day ago

Eighteen voters who include several former elected officials filed a lawsuit on Monday asking the president judge to disqualify York Mayor Michael Helfrich from holding office and make an appointment to fill the position.

Under the Third Class City Code , Helfrich was required to take the oath of office at the reorganizational meeting of York City Council on Jan. 4 or within 14 days of that date, the lawsuit alleges. District Judge Joel Toluba did not administer the oath of office until Jan. 24 ⁠— 20 days later ⁠— on Facebook Live .

Helfrich, the lawsuit asserts, also did not submit a signed affidavit to the city clerk certifying that he had lived in York for at least one year prior to the date of his election.

The seven-page petition filed in the York County Court of Common Pleas claims that those failures mean that the office of the mayor is vacant and asks President Judge Maria Musti Cook to make an appointment.

"I think there are concerns about Mr. Helfrich and his qualifications under Pennsylvania law," said Justin Tomevi, an attorney who's representing the 18 voters. "We view it as him not having met multiple of the qualifications, and that prompted the filing.”

The petitioners include former York City Council President Henry Nixon, former York City Councilwomen Judy Ritter-Dixon and Toni Smith, and Shareef Hameed, an independent whom Helfrich, a Democrat, defeated to win second term as mayor in 2021 .

Hameed said someone asked him to sign the petition. He said he didn't really want to comment on it.

“Nobody’s above the law,” said the Rev. Darnell Bowman, pastor at Unity Church of God in Christ, on Ridge Avenue near Lincoln Highway in York, who's one of the 18 petitioners. "That's all I wanted to say."

Assistant York City Solicitor Jason Sabol has stated that the city operates under the Optional Third Class City Charter Law — not the Third Class City Code — and that those requirements did not apply .

Helfrich said he has not yet been served with the petition. But he said "it doesn't look much more credible than the original accusations."

He said he followed the city solicitor's advice.

"I would be surprised, and most people I've spoken to would be surprised, if a court overturned a valid election because of a difference of opinions among attorneys," Helfrich said. "What are you supposed to do? You're supposed to follow the attorney's instructions, right?"

"We here at the administration are busy trying to run a complex system and keep us all in the best position we can be in," he later added. "So this is about all the time I'm going to give this for right now."

Before Helfrich took office for his first term in 2018 , six people filed a lawsuit in the York County Court of Common Pleas asking a judge to disqualify him because of his past felony convictions. They later withdrew the complaint .

Earlier this year, York City Council announced that it received two conflicting opinions about whether Helfrich qualified to hold office and indicated that it would provide them to the York County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for review.

York City Clerk Dianna Thompson had asked Morgan, Hallgren, Croswell & Kane P.C. to provide legal opinions and direction about questions regarding city government, for which the firm billed $1,776, according to documents that the York Daily Record/Sunday News obtained through Right-to-Know Law requests.

No court date has been scheduled.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

List of petitioners

  • Henry Nixon
  • Katherine Young
  • Steven Young
  • Burton Parry
  • Elizabeth Culp
  • Judith McKee
  • Thomas McKee
  • Judy Ritter-Dixon
  • Darnell Bowman
  • Shilvosky Buffaloe
  • Carla Evette Freeland
  • Lois Garnett
  • Tim Garnett
  • Sarai Kearse
  • Wajid DeShields
  • Marcus DeShields
  • Shareef Hameed
  • Toni Smith

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 18 ask judge to disqualify York Mayor Michael Helfrich from holding office, make appointment

Comments / 10

Debee Kelly
1d ago

Do you people realize that there are people in Ukraine right now that are fighting for the life and their home and you people are worried about the mayor of our city seriously what is wrong with you guys. In every Ukraine city there are people that are being treated tread so harshly I know these people have lost their homes and their jobs and they don't know where their life is headed down the road. But they know that the leader of their country is fighting with them not not hiding like Putin is Doing

Reply(1)
4
Grateful 1
1d ago

sad what Ukraine is going through. Putin is a criminal. But the rules are the rules. haven't there been enough politicians getting away from the rules. if he was to be sworn in and missed the deadline. He's no longer the mayor. He's not above the law or rules.

Reply
2
